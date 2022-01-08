Wagerr (WGR) Price Tops $0.0530 on Top Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. Wagerr has a market cap of $11.48 million and $65,691.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003539 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00028966 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.00 or 0.00371731 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 223,737,280 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

