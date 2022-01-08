Ambire AdEx (ADX) Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Ambire AdEx has a market cap of $67.62 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ambire AdEx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00058932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005563 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

ADX is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 148,091,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,649,011 tokens. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ambire AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambire AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.