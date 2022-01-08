Financial Comparison: Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) & Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) and Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and Hong Kong Television Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi N/A N/A N/A Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A

0.2% of Vivendi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hong Kong Television Network pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vivendi and Hong Kong Television Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 3 10 0 2.77 Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivendi presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.85%. Given Vivendi’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivendi is more favorable than Hong Kong Television Network.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivendi and Hong Kong Television Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $18.38 billion 0.81 $1.64 billion N/A N/A Hong Kong Television Network $371.04 million 2.83 $23.66 million N/A N/A

Vivendi has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Television Network.

Volatility and Risk

Vivendi has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivendi beats Hong Kong Television Network on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising. The Canal+ segment involves in publishing and distribution of premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels in France, Benelux, Poland, Central Europe, Africa and Asia, and production, sales and distribution of movies and TV series. The Havas segment is a communications group spanning all the communications disciplines. The Editis segment encompasses selling and distribution of literature, educational and reference book. The Gameloft segment engages in creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment includes vivendi ticketing and live performances through olympia production, festival production, and the venues in Paris. The New Initiatives segment consists of dailymotion and Group Vivendi Africa. Th

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Technology Venture Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities. It also operates an e-shopping mall that provides entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. The company was founded by Chi Kin Cheun and Wai Kay Wong on May 19, 1992 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

