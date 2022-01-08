DIGG (DIGG) Price Down 16.1% This Week

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $17.92 million and $16,398.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $35,624.38 or 0.86555761 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00057701 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00077404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.69 or 0.07375754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,085.89 or 0.99825455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00071203 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006991 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

