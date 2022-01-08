QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.61. QIAGEN reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,281. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,793,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

