Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the November 30th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Air Industries Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,993 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.80% of Air Industries Group worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.91. 65,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

