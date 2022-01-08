Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Amundi bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after buying an additional 811,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.43. The company has a market cap of $248.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $164.64 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.74.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.