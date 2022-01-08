Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

