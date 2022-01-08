JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $158,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65.

