Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 316.9% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 85,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 65,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 192.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 587,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $75,759,000 after buying an additional 386,780 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $180.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.40 and its 200-day moving average is $151.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.