Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

ASML stock opened at $756.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $499.43 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $804.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $784.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.