Commerce Bank Has $45.37 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $45,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.5% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 205,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,146,000 after buying an additional 41,422 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $263.57 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.56 and its 200-day moving average is $264.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

