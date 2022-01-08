BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 149,232 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,232 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 204,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $106.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

