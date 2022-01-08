San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 57,173 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

