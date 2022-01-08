Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,269 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

GILD stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

