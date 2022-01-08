JustInvest LLC Acquires 3,950 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

