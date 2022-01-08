Fiduciary Planning LLC Purchases 2,128 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $171.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $11,736,880 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

