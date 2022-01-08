Wall Street Games Trading 27.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $10.26 million and $2.87 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00057701 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00077404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.69 or 0.07375754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,085.89 or 0.99825455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00071203 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WSGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.