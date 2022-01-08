Tidex Token (TDX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $25.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Tidex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $579,887.07 and approximately $25.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00057701 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00077404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.69 or 0.07375754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,085.89 or 0.99825455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00071203 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

