Hxro Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $179.84 million and $62,838.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00058932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,181,334 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

