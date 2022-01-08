Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Analysts predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will announce sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the highest is $3.27 billion. AON posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $12.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.56.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $7.72 on Monday, reaching $282.78. 1,263,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,794. AON has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.15. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

