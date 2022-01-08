Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives $16.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLLGF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

