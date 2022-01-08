$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the highest is $3.58 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.36.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.13. The stock had a trading volume of 695,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,726. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

