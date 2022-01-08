CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 239,317 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 239,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 307.5% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $312.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

