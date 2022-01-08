San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,202 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 909,304 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $167.75 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $178.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average of $167.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.