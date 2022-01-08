Boxwood Ventures Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,057 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Commerce Bancshares comprises 3.3% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 320.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

