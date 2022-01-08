San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,668 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $86.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

