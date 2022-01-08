First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,979 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $828,973,000 after purchasing an additional 639,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $87.42 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

