Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Position Decreased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

