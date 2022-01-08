CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,111 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,808 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,746 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.