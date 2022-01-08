Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 1,563 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 216.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $297.41 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.