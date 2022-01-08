ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,009,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,725 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.46% of ConocoPhillips worth $407,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $491,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 889.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after buying an additional 103,115 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

NYSE:COP opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 58.04%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.