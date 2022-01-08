Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Update

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. FMR LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 69.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 439.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 98.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.99. 5,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,809. The company has a market capitalization of $599.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.85. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 40.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 42.33%. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

