First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,900 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 589,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.42. 248,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Busey by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

