Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Short Interest Up 22.9% in December

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $13.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $536.18. 2,323,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,214. The company has a market cap of $237.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $538.16 and a 200-day moving average of $474.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.41.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

