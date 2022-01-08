Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Position Lessened by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,401 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $2,147,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 116.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

RXT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

