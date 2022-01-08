Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.70.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $229.87 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.80 and its 200-day moving average is $222.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

