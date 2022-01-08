Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Vale by 16.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,635 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,763 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vale by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,883 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VALE opened at $14.81 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

