Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 47.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

NYSE HXL opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

