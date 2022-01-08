The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after acquiring an additional 278,806 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $397.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

