The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 707,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,306 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $46,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 234,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 54,337 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,734,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $114,443,000 after buying an additional 326,684 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 8,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

