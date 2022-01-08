Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,720 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Shares of MS opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

