Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCA stock traded up $4.34 on Monday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,877,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,963. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. Discovery has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

