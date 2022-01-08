Brokerages Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Big Lots posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

BIG stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.67. 1,095,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

