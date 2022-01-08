BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after acquiring an additional 211,764 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,418,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.29 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

