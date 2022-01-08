U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,816 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $37,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

