Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,972 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Novavax by 414.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Novavax by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,205,000 after acquiring an additional 97,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Novavax by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley increased their target price on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.83.

Novavax stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.34.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $201,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,408 shares of company stock worth $18,689,758. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

