Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $36,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $224.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.34 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

