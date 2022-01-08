Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $428.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $429.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $338.57 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

