Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $488.84.

NYSE HUM traded down $4.36 on Friday, hitting $363.17. 5,517,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $444.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.67. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 9.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

